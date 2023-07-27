Meridian (FOX 44/KWKT) — Emergency crews ordered a temporary evacuation of the Bosque County Courthouse Thursday morning because of a gas leak. The courthouse is located at 110 S Main Street in Meridian.

The building was cleared at 11:38 a.m., but a second evacuation was then ordered because of the gas leak. It is located at 201 Main Street.

According to the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management, there is no word on when people will be allowed back in the building.

Atmos Energy is sending a crew to check out the situation.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.