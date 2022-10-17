BOSQUE / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor have started a road rehabilitation project on Highway 22.

This project includes the widening of shoulders, adding passing lanes, and overlay operations. It will span from FM-2136 to Highway 6, near Meridian.

Crews have started performing lane closures throughout the limits of the project. Local traffic should expect ongoing construction activity daily through next year. Barricade and culvert work is underway, with widenings starting afterwards.

TxDOT says this 6.6-mile-long project is being undertaken by Texas Materials Group, Inc. and will cost approximately $9.8 million. Travelers are encouraged to slow down, to eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones and school zones.