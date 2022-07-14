BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded Wednesday to a rural area regarding the finding of possible human remains.

Sheriff Trace Hendricks says that when deputies arrived, they met with a property surveyor who had been contracted to survey the tract of land. While conducting his survey, he found what he believed to be human remains and promptly contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the discovery.

When investigators arrived on scene, they were led deep into the property to a heavily-wooded and overgrown area – where deputies confirmed the finding to be human remains.

The area of this discovery is currently considered a crime scene, and the exact location will be withheld in order to insure the integrity of the investigation and the security of the location. The remains and other items of evidence collected at the scene will be sent for forensic analysis.

Investigators hope to determine the cause of death, as well as the identity of the deceased, through the forensic investigation.

This case is ongoing.