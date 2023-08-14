BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a crash in Bosque County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of the crash at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday. It occurred on Highway 6, about 2.5 miles south of Valley Mills.

According to the lead Trooper on scene, a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Jason Ford, of McGregor, was traveling south on Highway 6. A 2014 Toyota passenger car, driven by a 29-year-old woman from Waco, was traveling northbound.

The lead Trooper says that for reasons unknown, the Harley Davidson crossed over the center double yellow lines at an excessive rate of speed and traveled into the northbound lane. The Harley collided with the Toyota.

Ford was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Jeff Hightower. Next of Kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.