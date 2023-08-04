BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A young man is in jail, and is accused of attempting to run over an officer during a pursuit in Bosque County on Wednesday.

Sheriff Trace Hendricks says a sergeant was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Chrysler traveling northbound on Highway 6, near FM-854. The driver of the vehicle accelerated, and a pursuit with deputies was underway. Clifton Police and Meridian Police assisted in this pursuit.

The vehicle continued to flee from pursuing officers and turned onto County Road 3110. As officers attempted to block the vehicle in, the driver accelerated in the direction of the officer and managed to evade the road block.

Sheriff Hendricks says the driver continued on County Road 3110 toward additional units who were deploying spikes. As the vehicle approached the officer who was in the roadway deploying the spikes, the driver accelerated in the direction of the second officer.

The suspect vehicle crossed the spikes, damaging three of the tires on the vehicle. Officers were then able to overtake the vehicle and take the driver into custody.

The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Christopher Arriaga, of Bruceville. He was transported to the Bosque County jail and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on Public Servant, a first-degree felony; Evading Arrest/Detention, a third-degree felony and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a state jail felony.

Sheriff Hendricks additional misdemeanor charges relating to Arriaga’s license status and drug paraphernalia were also filed.