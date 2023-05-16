FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Bosque Co, Tx (FOX-44) – Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks reports one man was killed and a child was injured in a lightning strike Monday.

Names of the victims and the exact location were not immediately released, but the statement said deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service were called. When they got there, they found an adult male and a six-year-old child non-responsive. They noted that the man was dead but the child was breathing.

The child was transported to a hospital with his condition unknown Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the Laguna Park area about 5:00 p.m. Monday

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.