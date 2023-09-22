BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A new scam making its rounds involves a person pretending to be the Bosque County Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a call on Thursday from a citizen reporting that she received a call from the Sheriff’s Office itself. The caller identified himself as Sheriff Trace Hendricks, and proceeded to demand payment for an outstanding product order or debt.

The real Sheriff Hendricks is telling the public that the Sheriff’s Office will not provide information to callers like this. Law Enforcement never calls to demand payment or financial information.