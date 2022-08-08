BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is arrested after a weekend pursuit involving Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at approximately 10 pm Friday on Highway 22, near Laguna Park. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Brandon Harrelson, and discovered Harrelson had an outstanding felony warrant from another jurisdiction.

The deputy saw a firearm within Harrelson’s reach and took custody of the weapon. When the deputy ordered Harrelson to step out of the vehicle, he refused to exit and drove off. The deputy pursued Harrelson through several county roads until Harrelson started to drive through private property – eventually driving through a fence and onto U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.

Assisting deputies arrived at the scene, and an extensive search was conducted of the Laguna Park area – primarily in the 1700 block. A short time into the search, deputies found and apprehended a woman walking on Highway 22 who occupied the vehicle at the time of the initial traffic stop.

The vehicle Harrelson was driving was found at a vacant residence on Bosque County Road 1743. At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Laguna Park area – finding Harrelson in the vehicle with a family member that he called to pick him up.

Harrelson was taken into custody, and is charged with Evading Arrest and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. This investigation is ongoing, with additional charges forthcoming.