CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Clifton Police Department has seized several slot machines and hundreds of vapes and e-cigarettes from three different convenience stores.

Chief Chris Blanton says the department started receiving numerous complaints from citizens in late 2023 about illegal gambling and the selling of illegal vape pens to minors. An investigation was soon underway.

Over six months, and with help from the Texas Comptrollers’ Investigative Division, three stores in Clifton were investigated. This led to the seizure of hundreds of vapes and e-cigarettes, most of which were being sold without a license from the state.

(Courtesy: Clifton Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clifton Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clifton Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clifton Police Department)

Chief Blanton says that as of September 1, 2023, it is illegal to sell these items that have packaging which could be appealing to kids. All of these stores had these items on their shelves being sold illegally.

The department sent undercover officers into these stores, and were paid out in cash on multiple occasions after winning on the video slot machines.

Chief Blanton says the department obtained and executed search warrants at three convenience stores in Clifton for illegal gambling on Thursday, January 11. 16 machines were seized overall, along with some cash being used as payouts. Charges are pending.