VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Deputies have recovered a stolen Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department radio.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said Monday morning that the radio is in the possession of the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects in the case have been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office and Valley Mills Police Department are investigating after a vehicle burglary occurred in Valley Mills just after midnight on Saturday. Unknown people started transmitting on Bosque County radio frequencies around 12:30 a.m.

Sheriff Hendricks said the voices sounded like young men. These individuals continued to use profanity and communicated with officers and dispatch for a two-hour period.

Dispatch and officers told these individuals that the channels were emergency channels, and should have been used responsibly. However, the young men continued their actions.

During this time, an actual emergency relating to a fire occurred and the ongoing misconduct affected the emergency communication of first responders. It was later determined that a Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department handheld radio was stolen from a vehicle.

This investigation was elevated to priority, and all resources available were utilized to find and apprehend those responsible for this act. The Office of Emergency Management was in communication with radio technicians, and efforts were made to determine the locations of transmission.

Sheriff Hendricks says this case will be investigated fully, and criminal charges will be filed. If you have any information about this crime, you can contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.