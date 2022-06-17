BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after stolen property was recovered and narcotics were discovered inside of a trailer.

Investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday at an address on County Road 1627 in the Walling Bend area.

As a result of this search warrant, investigators recovered a stolen travel trailer and over 30 grams of methamphetimine. Digital scales, packaging materials and paraphernalia indicative of the trafficking of narcotics were also recovered.



(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

A woman, identified as April Thomas, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.