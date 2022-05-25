LAGUNA PARK, Texas (FOX 44) – Methamphetimine and illegally-possessed prescription drugs were discovered inside of a stolen RV.

Bosque County Narcotics Officers conducted an investigation on Thursday based on information provided by an anonymous source. Investigators were led to a property on County Road 1743B in Laguna Park.

On this property, officers found an RV reported stolen from the metroplex area. The occupant residing in the RV, identified as 42-year-old Justin York, was arrested on scene and the RV was taken into custody.

Following the impound of the RV, a search warrant was obtained to search the interior and storage compartments. This search resulted in discovering methamphetimine and illegally-possessed prescription drugs.

York was transported to the Bosque County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a third-degree felony; Possession of Dangerous Drugs, a Class A misdemeanor; and Theft of Property $2,500 – $30,000, a State Jail Felony.