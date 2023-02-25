BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A series of investigations by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office results in ten arrests and around 65-70 grams of methamphetimine and heroin seized.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said Friday that over the past five months, the Sheriff’s Office conducted three separate investigations into the trafficking of methamphetimine at different locations. These investigations were conducted with a focus on three different suppliers impacting the flow and use of methamphetimine in Bosque County.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday at 121 County Road 1424 – in the Pop Samples area. Deputies found approximately 16 grams of methamphetimine, weapons and drug paraphernalia. Steven Thomas Wheeler, of Morgan, Texas, and Terina Deanne Sampson were arrested on scene.

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Another search warrant was executed Friday at 8108 FM-927 in Walnut Springs, with help from Somervell County investigators. As a result of this investigation and search, investigators found marijuana, methamphetimine, heroin and firearms. Julie Renae Carter, Johnny Daniel Carter, Tanya Nicole Sanderson, Kristine Sanderson, Benjamin Harrison, Jr. and Steven Tyler English were arrested on scene.

A third search warrant was executed Friday on Avenue A in Clifton. Archie Crawford was taken into custody on a traffic stop while deputies were on the way to the residence to execute the search warrant. Tiffanie Densman was arrested at the residence.

The charges for those arrested varied between Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. As a result of these search warrants and the proceeding investigation, deputies seized approximately 65-70 grams of methamphetimine and heroin.

Sheriff Hendricks says these cases are a result of many hours of investigation and surveillance.