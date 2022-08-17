BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Ten undocumented immigrants were discovered inside of a vehicle during a Bosque County traffic stop on Monday night.

A Clifton Police Department sergeant made the traffic stop on a vehicle in town for speeding. During the sergeant’s investigation, he discovered the subjects inside of the vehicle.

The sergeant requested assistance from the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office. There was no clear evidence of trafficking or smuggling, although it appeared one of these two things was possibly taking place, according to the Clifton Police Department.

U.S. immigration was contacted and took possession of the subjects. It was discovered several had extensive criminal histories in the U.S., while several others recently had interactions with U.S. Border Patrol.

Police say this is the second time in a few weeks a vehicle like this has been stopped traveling through Bosque County.