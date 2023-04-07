LAGUNA PARK, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people have been arrested in Bosque County on drug and burglary charges.
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday at 140 County Road 1815 in Laguna Park. The warrant was a result of several investigations of recent burglaries and ongoing narcotics trafficking in the area.
When deputies arrived, they found and arrested Warren Dean Creech and Celia Bertos. Creech is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Marijuana and Burglary of a Habitation. Bertos is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Bertos also had an outstanding warrant for theft.
The Sheriff’s Office says a third suspect, Michael Werner Fisk, was later found at a residence on County Road 1700. Fisk is charged with Burglary of a Habitation.
This investigation continues, and additional charges are expected.