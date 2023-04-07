LAGUNA PARK, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people have been arrested in Bosque County on drug and burglary charges.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday at 140 County Road 1815 in Laguna Park. The warrant was a result of several investigations of recent burglaries and ongoing narcotics trafficking in the area.

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived, they found and arrested Warren Dean Creech and Celia Bertos. Creech is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Marijuana and Burglary of a Habitation. Bertos is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Bertos also had an outstanding warrant for theft.

The Sheriff’s Office says a third suspect, Michael Werner Fisk, was later found at a residence on County Road 1700. Fisk is charged with Burglary of a Habitation.

This investigation continues, and additional charges are expected.