WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in a Walnut Springs drug bust.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday at 168 W. Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts, as well as the trafficking of narcotics.

As deputies were executing the warrant, deputies found and seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies also found and seized property recently reported stolen in the Walnut Springs area.

As deputies entering the residence, they found and apprehended 41-year-old Julio Trey Perez and 31-year-old Christy Lee Cain. Perez and Cain were transported to the Bosque County Jail, and are both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Stolen Property.