BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man and one woman have died in a Bosque County crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a crash on FM-144, about 1.9 miles south of Walnut Springs, at approximately 4:24 p.m. Saturday. A 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 48-year-old Melissa Erin Hames, of Granbury, was traveling southbound on Highway 144. A 2002 Toyota passenger car, driven by 69-year-old Wilson Antonio Jimenez, of Dallas, was traveling northbound.

According to the lead Trooper on scene, the Chevrolet pickup crossed over the center double yellow lines for reasons unknown, and into the path of the Toyota. Both Hames and Jimenez were killed upon impact.

Hames and Jimenez were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jeff Hightower. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is still open and active.