BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been injured in a Bosque County shooting. A suspect is being sought.

Bosque County Sheriff’s deputies responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday to a call at a residence on FM-1991 relating to a fight ending with two people being shot.

Deputies have identified a potential suspect in this case and continue to investigate. Both victims are believed to be in stable condition.

This was an isolated incident, and the Sheriff’s Office believes there is no danger or threat to the public. This investigation is ongoing.