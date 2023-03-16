BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been rescued after a boat accident in Bosque County.

The Brazos Point Fire Department was alerted about the accident on the Brazos River at Spring Creek on Monday night. Units responded and were on scene quickly, despite rough terrain and limited access.

(Courtesy: Brazos Point Fire Department)

One unit was able to position itself just above the scene along the river and deploy the light tower. Ropes and equipment were provided to evacuate two people from the rocks and up the cliffs to the waiting EMS unit.

North Bosque EMS, Bosque Valley First Responders, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens also assisted.