WACO / CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco Police officer is now the first-ever School Resource Officer in the history of the Clifton Independent School District.

Superintendent Andy Ball said in a statement to the Clifton community that the district’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Monday which authorizes staff members across all campuses to be School Guardians and to carry a concealed firearm on district property. Clifton ISD is one of hundreds of school districts which is a part of the Guardian Program across the State of Texas.

The Board also entered into an agreement with the Clifton Police Department for a School Resource Officer to be assigned to the district during the school year. Officer Carmen Moreno is a Clifton ISD graduate from the Class of 2009.

According to the Clifton Police Department, Officer Moreno has been employed with the Waco Police Department for the past four years. She comes through an interlocal agreement between Clifton ISD and the City of Clifton.

Clifton PD says it will provide one school resource officer to the district throughout the duration of the school year. The officer will rotate between campuses during the year. The school will pay the majority of the salary, with the city paying the rest during the summer.