Bosque County, Tx (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reports a man wanted for murder in Washington State has been arrested.

Deputies assisted the Texas Rangers in locating and apprehending Dayton Kegley Griffin, a 25 year old man sought by authorities in Kitsap County, Washington.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said Griffin was taken into custody without incident, and is currently awaiting extradition back to Washington.

Initial reports indicate Griffin is charged with murder for providing drugs that led to an overdose death.