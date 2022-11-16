WHITNEY/CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A woman arrested in multi-agency drug diversion case has been indicted by a Bosque County Grand Jury.

According to the Clifton Police Department, 43-year-old Ashley Kay Bidwell, of Whitney, was officially indicted on one count of Injury to the Elderly and on 21 counts of Diversion of a Controlled Substance. Bidwell is a registered nurse who was employed by the Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home.

Bidwell was arrested by Clifton Police last April, with help from Whitney Police. This happened after she was accused of stealing drugs from a patient at the Sunset Home and replacing the drugs with a fruit juice. Police says this juice was then given to the patient by nursing staff – who thought they were giving him the correct medication. Bidwell was terminated by the Sunset Home immediately after they found out about the accusations.

Bidwell was then transferred to the Bosque County Jail, where her bond was set at $150,000. Clifton Police said this was an isolated incident, and no other residents were in any harm or in danger.

Police say Bidwell is currently awaiting trial on the charges listed above. As part of her bond conditions, she is prohibited from doing any type of nursing work or any other work in the medical field until the charges are disposed of.