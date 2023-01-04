BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A would-be burglar is in jail after being shot by a Bosque County homeowner.

Bosque County Deputies responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a call from a resident on County Road 3505 regarding an attempted burglary. The homeowner shot the intruder.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of the residence – with the homeowner holding the suspect at gunpoint. The homeowner was disarmed, and deputies rendered first aid to the suspect – who had a gunshot wound in the upper region of his right leg.

According to the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner said that the intruder rammed his vehicle through the locked gate to access the property and approached the front door of the residence. The suspect aggressively attempted to break into the residence. Evidence at the scene supports this statement.

The intruder was transported by ambulance to Hillcrest ER, where he was treated for the gunshot wound and released. Deputies then took the suspect into custody.

The suspect has been identified as William Strauser, of Valley Mills. He was transported to the Bosque County Jail, and is charged with Attempted Burglary of a Habitation / Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass.

Due to the circumstances of this incident, Bosque County deputies confirmed that the parties involved were known to each other and that this was not a random burglary attempt.

This investigation is ongoing.