WACO, Texas – Waco is handing over keys to the city to the Baylor Bears.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek started off Tuesday night’s City Council meeting by congratulating the women’s and men’s teams for their performances in the NCAA Basketball tournaments. Both teams will receive keys to the city.

The women’s team lost in an Elite Eight game against the UCONN Huskies after a controversial no-foul call in the last seconds of the game.