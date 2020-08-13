Both parents indicted in case of child found in dumpster

Both parents of a child whose body was found in a Waco dumpster have been indicted by a McLennan County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury returned an indictment for capital murder and injury to a child against Laura Jane Villalon and for abandoning a child and injury to a child by omission against Lorenzo Gonzales.

The body of the child was found in a dumpster near 27th Street and Trice Avenue after a search for the child had originally been conducted in an area of Cameron Park near University Parks Drive and Herring Avenue.

The mother had originally led police to believe the child was missing in that area.

When the full autopsy details were released, it revealed that the 28-month-old child had numerous contusions and cuts all over his head and body.

The medical examiner also found evidence of seven fractures to his ribs that had been healing at the time of his death and one additional new fracture to his right arm.

A report indicated the child’s head may have been slammed against a wall May 28th and that when he was found unresponsive in his bed later his body was placed in a closet.

Two days later, he was wrapped in trash bags and placed in the dumpster.

Police recovered the body June 2nd after they said Villalon had confessed and that the search along the river had been a ruse.

Waco police arrested the child’s father, Lorenzo Gonzalez as the investigation unfolded, after it was found Lorenzo had signed an official agreement with the Department of Family and Protective Services agreeing he would not leave the children unsupervised with their mother Laura Villalon due to risk of harm to the children.

Lorenzo Gonzales

Police charged that he had intentionally left the children alone and unsupervised with Villalon in violation of the agreement made with the state. This violation ultimately led to the injuries and death of Frankie Gonzales.

Lorenzo Gonzales is also being held on immigration charges.