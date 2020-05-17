Boutiques struggle while losing prom season

WACO, Texas: With virtually no proms happening in America, boutiques are losing a major source of revenue for their entire year by being shut out in early spring.

Patti Halbert, the co-owner of After 5 Formal Wear in Robinson, estimates the prom season produces almost the entirety of their year’s profit.

“I would say about 80% [of profit] comes from this time of the year,” Halbert said.

The stress of the shutdowns manifests itself most when it is time for the store owners to pay their bills.

“It’s been a great emotional toll,” Halbert said. “The bills came due and we’ve made it but it’s been very hard.”

For Vanessa’s Boutique and SoChic by Vanessa co-owner Vanessa Carrillo, the virus shut down her store’s busiest months.

“It’s really scary and this virus really has, you know like I’ve said, it’s taken a toll on our business, especially March and April that’s the big, big season,” Carrillo said. “That’s where we generate a lot of our yearly revenue and unfortunately this year was just a bust.”

These stores about have had to move to appointment only, bringing only a few customers at a time, limiting the opportunities for walk-in shoppers to buy. For one, though, this hasn’t made much of a difference.

“It’s been great, we’ve always been a one on one kind of shop,” Halbert said. “We do all hours and appointments and we always have had our alterations by appointment only.”

For others, seeing their store empty this time of year is devastating.

“Coming in here when we’re closed, you see these dresses and it’s like a ghost town,” Carrillo said. “It’s sad.”

For those whose livelihood revolves around them, the items hanging from the racks aren’t just dresses.

“Just to know that this dress was ordered for somebody, someone special [is sad,]” Carrillo said. “It could’ve been a senior this year that purchased this dress and because of the virus its not happening.”

Both shops are seeing business come back, After 5 also specializes in wedding dresses and Vanessa’s for quinceanera dresses.