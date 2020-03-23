Boys and Girls Club offer childcare to essential employees

CENTRAL TEXAS- Essential employees looking for childcare will have relief.

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas (BGCTX) has established a public private partnership with the City of Nolanville to provide childcare solutions for mission-essential employees.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Boys & Girls Club will operate “day-camps” for 5-12 year old youth from this priority audience at no cost, in the following sites:

· Mary Marie Multi Use Center – 400 Gold Star Avenue, Nolanville TX 76559

· JW Sims Community Center – 408 10th Street Nolanville, Texas 76559

BGCTX will provide youth of mission-essential families with a safe place, positive adult supervision, exposure to traditional Boys & Girls Clubs youth development programs, and a minimum of two meals and a snack per day.

Together BGCTX and City of Nolanville will observe rigid safety measures associated with disinfection, health screenings for participants and proper health care modeling.

Families interested in day camp services must enroll eligible youth online atwww.bgctx.org/join or at Club sites, and submit proof of residency and mission essential employment status prior to day camp participation.

At this time, in order to ensure compliance with COVID-19 related safety guidelines, BGCTX can only provide day camp services to 27 youth.

Day camp enrollment will be extended to families in the following priority audience order:

1. Youth of mission-essential families who support City of Nolanville’s COVID-19 response infrastructure – essential City staff and first responders.

2. Youth of mission-essential families who reside in Nolanville and support the region’s COVID-19 response – first responders, healthcare personnel, essential local government staff, and National Guard.

3. Youth of Nolanville residents employed by “essential business” as defined by Executive Order GA-08.

BGCTX Day Camps will operate Monday-Friday from 7:30 am to 5:30 PM until such time that pandemic related emergency child care solutions are no longer required.

BGCTX leaders are exploring additional child support day camp service partnerships with regional municipal partners, private firms, and other stakeholder to ensure that youth have access to a safe place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

