CENTRAL TEXAS- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas Great Futures Campus is having a “Soft” Grand Opening August 12, 2020.

At the event, Boys & Girls Club Central Texas will unveil the name of name of the new youth development campus, honor the legacy of 4 of the club’s volunteer leaders, and discuss plans and goals for the future..

The event being held at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas ,703 N 8th Street, Killeen Texas 76541, starts at 6 p.m. with closing remarks scheduled for 7:25 p.m.