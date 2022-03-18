KILLEEN, Texas – Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas has received a gift of $5.2 million from MacKenzie Scott.

This comes as part of a larger collective gift of $281 million to 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs and Boys & Girls Clubs of America – one of the largest individual donations in the organization’s 160-year history.

BGCTX says it feels incredibly fortunate to have received this donation. Fundraising is a priority for them to ensure they do not have to pass expenses on to families.

Plans are underway in each of the organization’s nine communities on how these funds will be used. Its Board of Directors is ensuring this donation will support its strategic plan.

For more information on the organization’s community projects, you can visit bgctx.org. Central Texas locations include clubs in the Killeen/Harker Heights/Nolanville, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Gatesville, Georgetown, Taylor, and Marlin communities.