Brad Paisley among several artists performing benefit show for Association of Zoos and Aquariums

WACO, Texas – The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has announced an interactive virtual music benefit concert called “All Together for Animals.”

This all-star benefit concert will feature streamed original performances from Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and Wynonna Judd. The event emcee is Cody Alan, host of Country Music Television’s Hot 20 Countdown and of iHeartRadio’s CMT After Midnite and CMT Radio Live.

(Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo)

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31st, and benefits the member facilities of AZA – which includes Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo. The performances were shot on location at the AZA-accredited Nashville Zoo at Grassmere and at the Steel Mill studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Due to the pandemic, Cameron Park Zoo and other AZA Zoos and Aquariums are dealing with the financial impact every day as they still need to feed, care, and provide medical attention for their animals.

Cameron Park Zoo is seeking your help and asks for the public to participate in this opportunity. For a $30 contribution, half of which directly benefits Cameron Park Zoo, people will receive access to the “All Together for Animals” concert.

If you wish to participate and help Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo, you can go to cameronparkzoo.com/specialevents/concert.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo