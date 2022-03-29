BRYAN, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Chief Deputy Kevin Stuart has graduated from the 281st session of the FBI National Academy.

This session consisted of men and women from 45 states and the District of Columbia, and included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training – many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.

The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement leaders which serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad, and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide. Its mission is “to support, promote, and enhance the personal and professional development of law enforcement leaders by preparing them for complex, dynamic, and contemporary challenges through innovative techniques, facilitating excellence in education and research, and forging partnerships throughout the world.”