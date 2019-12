BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas- Brazos County Authorities are warning citizens to keep an eye out for “bank juggings.”

Over the past month a few reports have been filed.

Although bank juggings do not occur often in the area, several have been reported this year.

Law Enforcement is asking citizens to be aware of their surroundings, conceal money before leaving the bank, and if you suspect you are being followed and targeted call 911.