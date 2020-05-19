Brazos County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passes away

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas- Brazos County officials confirmed the passing of Precinct 2 Commissioner Sammy Catalena.

Commissioner Catalena passed away at his home today with his wife of over 40 years by his side.

Commissioner Catalena is a native of Brazos County, a graduate of Bryan High School and Texas A&M University class of 1972.

He was a medic in the 9th Infantry Division, U.S Army and served in Vietnam.

He is the owner of Catalena Hatters, the Texas Rose Boutique, Sammy Catalena Rodeo and Livestock Company and a ranching operation.

He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He and his wife Carolyn have been married for 41 years and have three sons.

Commissioner Catalena was elected to the office of County Commissioner Precinct 2 in 2011.