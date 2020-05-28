Brazos County Crime Stoppers seeking person of interest in burglary of building

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person of interest in a burglary of a building.

The burglary occurred at 25242 State Highway 6 South. The person of interest is a man with medium-length shaggy hair and tattoos on both arms. He appeared in two separate videos taken facing the front property entrance – once on April 28, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., and again on April 29, 2020 at 3:42 a.m., when he wears a cap.

He is seen carrying a black 29” Huffy Nell Lusso bicycle identified as coming from a barn on the property. The home on the property had the front door kicked in, and a 43” LG Television set was taken from the home.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to identify and/or find this person. If you know anything about this individual or this burglary, you can contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers through our website (brazos.crimestoppersweb.com), the P3Tips mobile app, or by calling 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Source: Brazos County Crime Stoppers