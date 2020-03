Brazos County became the third Central Texas county to issue a shelter in place order Monday. It goes into effect no later than 9 p.m. Tuesday.

During a press conference streamed on Facebook page of the Brazos County Health District, county and city leaders discussed the need to keep non-essential businesses closed and people at home.

There have been 12 COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, and ten of them have been travel related.

A full list of what is and isn’t essential will be released soon.