Brazos County Jail Facilities pass state inspection

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Detention Center is found to be in compliance with Texas Jail Standards.

Texas Commission on Jail Standards Inspector Jennifer Shumake completed a three-day inspection of the Brazos County Detention Facilities on July 1st. She authorized the issuance of a Certificate of Compliance from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The 1,077 bed jail system is located on three sites – Court Holding on the 1st floor of the County Courthouse, the Sandy Point Detention Center (949 beds) and the Low Risk Facility (128 Beds).

The inspections are conducted annually in every Texas jail to make sure the jails are in compliance with VTCA, Local Government Code, Chapter 351 and Texas Minimum Jail Standards. The two-day inspection included:

· review of site security

· review of facility maintenance and condition

· review of life safety preparation and performance

· review of staffing levels

· review of inmate admission, classification and release

· review for sanitation and personal hygiene

· review of medical services, mental health services and records

· review of procedures for reporting inmates with mental illness

· examination of records on required jail activities, such as recreation, visitation, and correspondence

· review of inmate commissary, visitation, and religious practices

· interviews with inmates

· a review of inmate grievance and discipline procedures

Inspector Shumake was accompanied by Texas Commission on Jail Standards Deputy Director Shannon Herklotz and two representatives of the Texas Sunset Commission. The members of the Sunset Commission participated in the inspection as part of the mandatory evaluation of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards which happens every 12 years.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office