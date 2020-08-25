Brazos County mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Health District Mosquito Surveillance Unit has confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

The mosquito trap was located in the 77802 zip code of Bryan. Health District officials have notified the other members of the Vector Surveillance and Control Partnership members with the City of Bryan, City of College Station and Texas A&M University.

All Brazos County residents are urged to use the 4D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

· DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

· Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

· Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

· All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea and fatigue. In a very small portion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death.

There are no medications to treat, or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection. In the last ten years, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile disease – including 172 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Source: Brazos County Health District