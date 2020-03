BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas- Brazos County Health Department has announced 2 new cases of COVID-19.

As of March 18th, there have been two additional cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District.

“We are working diligently to complete our investigation process, and we will be sending out more details on the current cases as soon as we get them. Some of the cases were completed at private labs, so we are working to get all of the needed information.”