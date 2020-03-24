Closings
Brazos County Sheriff: No inmates have COVID-19

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff has put a rest to social media rumors by saying no inmates in the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Chris Kirk sent out a press release Tuesday afternoon, saying no inmates are exhibiting symptoms of the virus -and that the jail has implemented protocols to reduce the jail population and the possibility of exposure.

All deputies and officers are being screened daily. Any inmates being booked into the jail are screened and classified appropriately. The jail has a medical staff and the capability to isolate incoming inmates who may have been exposed. There are provisions in place to isolate any inmate that may exhibit symptoms or test positive.

Kirk went on to say to please do not pass on any unconfirmed comments on social media, because it becomes a distraction to all and fuels anxiety. 

