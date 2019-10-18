Brazos County Sheriff warns of battery theft

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has noted an increasing number of battery thefts.

Throughout the county, suspects are removing batteries from vehicles, oil well sites, heavy machinery and electric driveway gates

.Most batteries do not have serial numbers which makes it hard to identify when a battery may be stolen.

Deputies recommend applying a unique marking to your property, such as an owner applied identifier.

Some other things you can do to help protect yourself from battery theft:

• Locking your battery in place.

• Locking your vehicle when unattended.

• Removing your battery if you will not be using the equipment for extended periods of time.

• Placing security cameras at electric gates.

• Keeping record of detailed battery information such as brand name and/or model number.

As always, if you witness an incident that you believe is suspicious, call Brazos County 9-1-1 at 979-361-3888 and a Deputy will respond.