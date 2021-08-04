Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies serve civil papers, individual barricaded in residence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a barricaded subject situation.

Deputies were sent to the 2500 block of Cypress Drive Wednesday evening to serve civil papers. The individual has since barricaded themselves in the residence.

Deputies on scene are still working with the individual – and are asking residents to avoid this area, if possible. If you live in this area, police recommend staying indoors.

There is no active threat to the public at this time.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office