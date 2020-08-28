Brazos County to receive $1.3 million in federal grants for firefighters

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Entities in Brazos County were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $1,255,956.38 to enhance operations and safety for local fire departments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was announced by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. The funding was appropriated by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in March, and comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG), which aims to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.  

EntityProgram AreaAward Amount
Brazos District Two Volunteer Fire Department Inc.Operations and Safety$822,446.81
Texas A&M Engineering Extension ServiceOperations and Safety$433,509.57

You can read more about the FY 2020 COVID-19 Supplemental AFG program here.

Source: Office of John Cornyn

