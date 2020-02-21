Brazos County traffic stop leads to multi-county pursuit

BRYAN, Texas – One person is in custody after leading Brazos County authorities on a multi-county pursuit.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop Friday afternoon on a vehicle in the area of FM-2818 and State Highway 21.

The vehicle fled from deputies, starting a lengthy pursuit. The pursuit concluded later in the afternoon, with the vehicle stopping in the front yard of a residence on County Road 428 in Burleson County.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by deputies.

The suspect had arrest warrants out of Harris County for evading arrest in a vehicle and resisting arrest. The suspect also had an arrest warrant out of Bryan for forgery. An investigation into this incident continues, with the possibility of additional charges being filed.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office