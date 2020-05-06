Brazos Night concert series and 4th on the Brazos celebration canceled

WACO, Texas- The 2020 Brazos Nights concert series and the annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration is canceled.

Due to the uncertainty of the current COVID-19 pandemic and public safety concerns, the City of Waco has made the difficult decision to cancel the events.

Brazos Nights and Fourth on the Brazos have been cherished Waco traditions for more than 30 years attracting more than 30,000 people to downtown.

With state restrictions and recommendations still in place for social gatherings, the city anticipates the need to continue physical distancing to ensure the safety of the community.

For information, visit www.waco-texas.com or www.brazosnightswaco.com.

