BRYAN, Texas – A Bryan hot dog stand is getting some national attention.

24/7 Tempo named Hot Dogs, Wings, Etc. as the Best Hot Dog Stand in Texas based on reviews and ratings posted on Yelp and other sites.

For more than 30 years, the Brazos Valley standout has served up its famous Chili Cheese Dog. There is also the Big Foot – which comes in at half a pound, then they add chili, American and cheddar cheese, jalapeños, onions, mustard and relish.