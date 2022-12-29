Brazos Valley (FOX 44) — The Brazos Valley Food Bank says an anonymous donor wants to match your contribution.

Executive Director Theresa Mangapora says someone issued a matching challenge and is willing to match donations up to $100,000. The challenge period ends Saturday.

She says this has been an especially challenging year and the need for food is critical as we prepare for 2023.

Gifts received in excess over $100,000 will not be matched but will still help provide food and groceries for those in need.

If you would like to donate, here is a link to the food bank’s website.