BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bryan man is sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Clifford Wayne Moten also violated his conditions of bond during the pendency of the case.

Bryan Police were originally dispatched on January 30, 2020 – after Moten’s ex-girlfriend reported he assaulted her during an argument. The victim said the argument started when she refused to allow Moten to go through her phone.

During the assault, Moten struck the woman multiple times, and ordered his dog to attack her. The police found the victim with visible injuries, including a dog bite, which was consistent with the victim’s report.

The D.A.’s Office says that after Moten’s release on bond for the January assault, he was arrested three more times for violating his bond conditions related to the victim’s safety. Moten’s violations involved stalking behavior – including repeatedly calling the victim, verbally threatening the victim, showing up at the victim’s residence and showing up at the victim’s place of employment. Each of these actions were strictly forbidden by the protective orders and bond conditions issued by the court.

During the final arrest, Moten engaged in a prolonged standoff with the Bryan Police Department – which required several roads to be shut down in an effort for officers to safely arrest him.

The D.A.’s Office also said that Moten was previously sentenced to prison on prior occasions for assaulting other ex-girlfriends.