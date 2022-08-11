COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A power outage in College Station affected approximately 1,800 people on Thursday morning.

The City of College Station announced on social media that the areas affected were Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue. Crews were in these areas.

As of around 11 a.m. Thursday, the City of College Station said power was restored to all customers. If anyone is still experiencing an outage, they can call 855-528-4278.

