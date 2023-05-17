College Station, Tx (FOX44) – A special committee has recommended that College Station Independent School District trustees call a $350 million bond election in November.

The 2023 Long Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee made the pitch in the Tuesday night school board meeting, presenting a lengthy list of possible projects.

When the committee began its work, it looked at needs for new facilities, renovations, deferred maintenance, buses, athletics, fine arts, land acquisition and technology as well as other potential needs.

The biggest ticket items proposed were additions and renovations at the district’s high schools – including almost $51 million in work at A&M Consolidated and over $62 million in work at College Station High School.

The deadline for calling the vote for the November 7 election day would be August 21 with early voting October 23 through November 3. The committee spent over an hour and a half laying out their proposal for the board members.

The committee reported that a study of the district’s debt capacity, outstanding bonds and possible interest rates available indicated that the sale of up to $345 million dollars in bonds would require a projected tax rate increase of 2 cents per hundred dollar valuation.

It was noted that voters would not necessarily have to approve all $350, 862,000 in proposals, as state law requires the district to break the proposals into categories. There must be separate propositions for separate propositions for general purpose facilities and special purpose facilities. Special purpose facilities were defined as:

▫ Stadium with seating capacity for more than 1,000 spectators

▫ Natatorium

▫ Recreational facility other than gym, playground, or play area

▫ Performing arts facility (incl. elementary school auditorium)

▫ Teacher housing

▫ Technology, other than security equipment or infrastructure integral to new construction

The proposed projects and their costs as recommended by the committee were:

● District Wide Safety – $5,000,000

● Rock Prairie Elementary – $13,820,000

● A&M Consolidated High School Additions and Renovations -$50,751,00

● College Station HS Additions and Renovations – $62,256,000

● CTE Center Phase II – $32,150,000

● College View HS CTE Cosmetology Lab -$1,355,000

● Middle School Athletic Fields – $13,160,000

● A&M Consolidated HS Stadium Field House Additions and Renovations – $11,352,000

● Tiger Stadium Renovations -$20,100,000

● Cougar Stadium Renovations -$7,020,000

● AMCHS and CSHS Baseball and Softball Renovations – $13,270,000

● Central Office – $31,111,000

● Transportation Priority 1 – $11,245,00

● Technology Priority 1 – $19,949,000

● Technology Priority 2 – $8,323,000

● Deferred Maintenance Priority 1 -$45,000,000

● Land Acquisition – $5,000,000

TOTAL PACKAGE -$350,862,000