BRYAN / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The United Way of the Brazos Valley has received $35,000 in grant funding from the Texas Mutual Insurance Company to assist with health and wellness initiatives.

The organization says these grants are part of the $4.1 million in grants to 62 organizations Texas Mutual awarded to nonprofits across Texas through the company’s Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative, which is focused on generational learning. More details on the grant recipients can be found on this blog.

According to Texas Mutual, generational learning grant recipients are selected based on demonstration of:

Improving the health and wellness of Texas workers and their families by providing access to quality health care and health education

Strengthening the early childhood education system by ensuring child care providers have the resources needed to deliver access to affordable, quality education for Texas families

Providing holistic wraparound support for clients in addition to case management to ensure families have the resources they need to seize opportunities

Texas Mutual will distribute an additional $4 million to Texas nonprofit organizations through its second Request for Proposal, which will be focused on workforce development. Applications for these grants will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 21, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 29.

Organizations interested in applying can learn more and access the application during the submission window at texasmutual.com/communityfunding.